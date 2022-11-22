Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Flags fly half-staff in honor of former Rep. Debra Anderson

FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff
FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, Dec. 10, in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson.

Anderson served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1977-1989 and was the first and only female to serve as Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives.

“I got to know Deb and her husband, John, well over the years. She broke a glass ceiling for women in our state,” said Noem. “She had a true servant’s heart, and she also served in President George H.W. Bush’s administration. She will be missed, and our prayers are with her family.”

According to Noem’s press release, the funeral services for former Rep. Anderson will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Farina United Methodist Church in Farina, IL.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man is shot and killed in a North Rapid home Sunday night
Arriving officers found suspect Mario Lopez who, according to court documents, has since been...
Police: Man charged for kidnapping & threatening roommate
10-1 Jackrabbits react to getting homefield throughout the postseason
Jackrabbits get top seed in FCS Playoffs
Fatal Sioux Falls Crash
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash

Latest News

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shows photos of the painting captured by the...
‘Praying Jesus’ inmate art discovered in old Pierre City Jailhouse
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
LIVE @ 11: MN AG shares plans for Sanford/Fairview merger investigation
It’s a big fundraising time for the Sioux Falls Y. Director of Development Kadyn Whittman...
Support the Sioux Falls Y on Giving Tuesday
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Great travel weather