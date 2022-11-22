Former USD starting quarterback Carson Camp enters transfer portal
Threw for more than 4100 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons for Coyotes
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A little more than a year after throwing the most memorable pass in Coyote football history, Carson Camp appears to be leaving the University of South Dakota.
The sophomore quarterback announced today via Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.
Camp was installed as starter as a true freshman during the spring 2021 season. He played in 23 games over three years, throwing for 4,123 yards and 24 touchdowns and led the Coyotes to the FCS Playoffs in 2021 thanks in big part to the hail mary touchdown pass he threw on the final play of regulation to beat South Dakota State.
This past season proved more difficult with Camp being benched and eventually losing his starting job midway through the year in favor of Aiden Bouman.
He has two years of eligibility remaining.
