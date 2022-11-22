Former USD starting quarterback Carson Camp enters transfer portal

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A little more than a year after throwing the most memorable pass in Coyote football history, Carson Camp appears to be leaving the University of South Dakota.

The sophomore quarterback announced today via Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.

I have appreciated my time at USD. However, I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal. I am looking to pursue my football career elsewhere.



-Started 22 games (Played as true freshman)

-2 years of eligibility + Redshirt year available https://t.co/2nREEj1FW4 pic.twitter.com/6qFOvDDxcd — 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙥 (@thecarsoncamp) November 21, 2022

Camp was installed as starter as a true freshman during the spring 2021 season. He played in 23 games over three years, throwing for 4,123 yards and 24 touchdowns and led the Coyotes to the FCS Playoffs in 2021 thanks in big part to the hail mary touchdown pass he threw on the final play of regulation to beat South Dakota State.

This past season proved more difficult with Camp being benched and eventually losing his starting job midway through the year in favor of Aiden Bouman.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.