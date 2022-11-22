Great travel weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region for the rest of our Tuesday! Highs will range from the upper 30s in the north to the upper 40s in the south. We may even have a few 50s in south central South Dakota! With all the sunshine and the above-freezing temperatures, we should do a lot of melting up to the north. We’ll also get more melting done tomorrow with highs in the 40s up north. In the south, we’ll probably crack the 50s!

Just in time for Thanksgiving Day, some cool air will move into the region. That will drop highs into the mid to upper 30s for Thanksgiving. It looks like we should stay dry across our region. In fact, if you’re doing any traveling later this week, it looks like smooth sailing for the most part! You may run into a few showers and flurries over by the Twin Cities, otherwise, we see no travel headaches later this week! And we should start to warm back up with highs in the 40s again Friday.

This weekend is looking nice with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid 40s for most of us. Looking ahead to next week, it looks like cooler air will push back into the region and it may bring a few flurries and light snow showers along with it by next Wednesday and Thursday.

