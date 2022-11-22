Avera Medical Minute
LIVE @ 11: MN AG shares plans for Sanford/Fairview merger investigation

The AG is also expected to share plans that allow for the public’s input on the merger.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to announce the next steps that are being taken in the investigation of the Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health merger.

At 11 a.m. Ellison will hold a press conference to share the upcoming opportunities for public input into the proposed merger as well as the next steps in his Office’s investigation under state and federal law of the proposed merger.

The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook.Com.

