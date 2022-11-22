Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a woman died Monday night after she was struck by a car while crossing the street neat East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say the accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The woman was struck by a black Chevy Traverse in the westbound lane of East 6th Street.

She was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Vehicular traffic was rerouted in the area during the investigation led by the Traffic Section of the Sioux Falls Police department.

The investigation is still on-going.

Stay with Dakota News Now for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pet dies in house fire in western Sioux Falls
Pet dies in garage fire in western Sioux Falls
police lights
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
10-1 Jackrabbits react to getting homefield throughout the postseason
Jackrabbits get top seed in FCS Playoffs
Washington Huskies head football coach
DeBoer & his former USF assistants relish in revitalizing Washington football program
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Stroke survivor credits quick reaction to rapid recovery
Avera Medical Minute: Stroke survivor credits quick reaction to rapid recovery
The holidays are filled with celebration but for some people it can be a difficult time.
Helpline Center prepares for the holiday season
Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band lands in New York City
Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band explores New York City
Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band lands in New York City
Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band lands in New York City