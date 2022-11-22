Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a woman died Monday night after she was struck by a car while crossing the street neat East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say the accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The woman was struck by a black Chevy Traverse in the westbound lane of East 6th Street.

She was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Vehicular traffic was rerouted in the area during the investigation led by the Traffic Section of the Sioux Falls Police department.

The investigation is still on-going.

