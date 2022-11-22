Police: Update on Monday’s fatal car vs. pedestrian crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report the woman driving in Sioux Falls Monday evening said she did not see the pedestrian crossing the road before the two were involved in the fatal accident.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 6:30 p.m., a 53-year-old woman from Larchwood, Iowa, was driving a 2009 Chevy Traverse west on 6th st. and had just passed the intersection of Indiana ave when she hit the 40-year-old woman from Sioux Falls who was in the street. Preliminary evidence suggests the pedestrian was crossing the road outside a designated crosswalk.

Clemens says the driver has been cooperative, and officers do not believe she was driving impaired or speeding. At this time, no charges or citations have been made toward the driver, as the investigation is ongoing. Clemens says a thorough reconstruction investigation will take place, and the results will be presented to the State’s Attorney and the City Attorney, who will determine if the river will receive any charges.

The police report says there was minor damage to the car, with repair estimates at $3,000.

