‘Praying Jesus’ inmate art discovered in old Pierre City Jailhouse

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shows photos of the painting captured by the Former Pierre Police Chief and Hughes County Commissioner Bill Abernathy. The post says the “Praying Jesus” had been covered by sheetrock for at least 40 years after the jailhouse was converted into offices around 1978.(Former Pierre Police Chief and Hughes County Commissioner Bill Abernathy)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, a piece of inmate art was discovered while demolition crews were working to tear down the old Pierre City Jailhouse.

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shows photos of the painting captured by the Former Pierre Police Chief and Hughes County Commissioner Bill Abernathy. The post says the “Praying Jesus” had been covered by sheetrock for at least 40 years after the jailhouse was converted into offices around 1978.

