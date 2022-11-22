Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band explores New York City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time since 1998, a South Dakota band will be performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band has arrived in New York City, and the 344 members of the band spent their first full day exploring the big apple. The band’s members split into different groups to visit popular attractions like Central Park and Herald Square, where they’ll be performing in just a few days.

Some band members had bucket lists to check off, including Portia Bird, whose main goal was to see Carnegie Hall.

”It’s just always been a dream. It’s such a hub for performing arts, especially for classical music. I’ve always wanted to see it. I wanted to perform, but getting to see it is like the next best thing,” said Bird.

The trip is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, which is exactly why senior Sydney Charlton added an extra semester just to join.

”I picked up a minor. I could’ve been done in August, but I love this band so much that I think there’s no better way to honor it one last time, honor myself and just be able to show the world what we do and what we enjoy and what we love,” said Charlton.

The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band will spend the next few days sightseeing and rehearsing ahead of their Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance, and Dakota News Now will be covering it.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.