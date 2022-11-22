Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band explores New York City

By Sarah Parkin
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time since 1998, a South Dakota band will be performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band has arrived in New York City, and the 344 members of the band spent their first full day exploring the big apple. The band’s members split into different groups to visit popular attractions like Central Park and Herald Square, where they’ll be performing in just a few days.

Some band members had bucket lists to check off, including Portia Bird, whose main goal was to see Carnegie Hall.

”It’s just always been a dream. It’s such a hub for performing arts, especially for classical music. I’ve always wanted to see it. I wanted to perform, but getting to see it is like the next best thing,” said Bird.

The trip is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, which is exactly why senior Sydney Charlton added an extra semester just to join.

”I picked up a minor. I could’ve been done in August, but I love this band so much that I think there’s no better way to honor it one last time, honor myself and just be able to show the world what we do and what we enjoy and what we love,” said Charlton.

The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band will spend the next few days sightseeing and rehearsing ahead of their Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance, and Dakota News Now will be covering it.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pet dies in house fire in western Sioux Falls
Pet dies in garage fire in western Sioux Falls
police lights
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
10-1 Jackrabbits react to getting homefield throughout the postseason
Jackrabbits get top seed in FCS Playoffs
Washington Huskies head football coach
DeBoer & his former USF assistants relish in revitalizing Washington football program
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit

Latest News

Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band lands in New York City
Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band lands in New York City
Supporters and opponents speak at the second public hearing over proposed social study standards
Supporters and opponents speak at the second public hearing over proposed social study standards
Supporters and opponents speak at the second public hearing over proposed social study standards
Supporters and opponents speak at the second public hearing over proposed social study standards
Cooler for Thanksgiving
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather