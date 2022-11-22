Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band tours NYC’s iconic attractions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the past 24 hours, the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band was given the opportunity to see some of New York city’s most iconic attractions.

The group was able to pack their day full of sightseeing before they start rehearsing tomorrow. Within the last day, band members have traveled to the top of the Rockefeller Center, taken a ferry to visit the Statue of Liberty, toured the 9-11 memorial museum, and more.

The pride’s travel itinerary was organized by Bob Rogers Travel, and one travel consultant for the Illinois-based company is both an SDSU and Pride of the Dakotas alumni himself.

”SDSU and The Pride are very near and dear to my heart, and I’m so thrilled and honored to have the chance to be working with them, having been a member of that ensemble. This has been truly an honor and a joy to be able to plan this for this group.”

Tonight, the Pride of the Dakota Marching Band will be given the opportunity to see a Christmas spectacular featuring the Radio City Rockettes right here at Radio City Music Hall.

