SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier a finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier was named Monday as one of 16 finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented by Stats Perform to the Football Championship Subdivision national coach of the year.

Stiegelmeier has led the Jackrabbits to a 10-1 overall record this season, including a perfect 8-0 mark in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. SDSU ascended to the top of the FCS polls for the first time in program history and has held the No. 1 ranking for six consecutive weeks entering the FCS playoffs. The top-seeded Jackrabbits will be making their 11th straight appearance in the postseason and 12th berth overall under Stiegelmeier, who is in his 26th season in charge of the SDSU program.

Named for legendary Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, the award is in its 36th season, having been first presented in 1987. A national media panel will select the winner, who will be announced on Dec. 8 and honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas – on the eve of the national championship game.

2022 EDDIE ROBINSON AWARD FINALISTS

Glenn Caruso – St. Thomas (Minn.)

Bob Chesney – Holy Cross

Chris Hatcher – Samford

G.J. Kinne – Incarnate Word

Tre Lamb – Gardner-Webb

Mike London – William & Mary

Tom Matukewicz – Southeast Missouri

Trei Oliver – North Carolina Central

Keith Patterson – Abilene Christian

Ray Priore – Penn

Rich Rodriguez – Jacksonville State

Deion Sanders – Jackson State

John Stiegelmeier – South Dakota State

Troy Taylor – Sacramento State

Brent Vigen – Montana State

Chris Villarrial – Saint Francis (Pa.)

