Sioux Falls local businesses welcome, offer discounts to customers on Small Business Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many small business owners create a unique experience for their customers. At Veza, customers can feel good about their purchases, knowing where they come from. Owner Ondrea Stachel researches every line she brings into her business.

“Either making an effort and sustainability, women-owned or led, giving back in some way or locally sourced too,” said Stachel.

Stachel is ready to welcome customers this weekend.

“25% off of outerwear, 20% off of sweaters and candles, and then our sale rack is going to be all marked $49 or less,” said Stachel.

Just down the street at Terra Shepherd, the price tags will be lower too.

“All of our clothing will be 25% off in-store,” said Sara Jamison, who opened the business three and a half years ago.

She sources items with sustainability and ethical production in mind.

“Toiletries, skincare, books, accessories, and even stuff for new moms and babies,” said Jamison.

When a customer walks through the doors of any locally owned small business, it’s an encouragement for the owner.

“Were the ones that clean the bathroom, were the ones that take the garbage out, we’re the ones that change the lights when the lights burnt out. When you’re supporting us, it makes me feel like, oh, all that work has paid off,” said Stachel.

The support that we get on this weekend and throughout the holiday season means so much,” said Jamison.

