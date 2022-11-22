Sioux Falls Police Department actively recruiting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chief Jon Thum announced that the Sioux Falls Police Department is hiring for its February class of 2023.

Chief Jon Thum said the SFPD is hiring year-round and encourages anyone with an interest in serving and protecting the community to apply. In addition to new officer openings, Animal Control is also hiring to fill two vacant positions, as well as the SFPD IT department.

Sgt. Jake Harrison spoke briefly about his experience working for SFPD, noting that various career opportunities are available across several departments within the police force.

For more information, applicants can go to SiouxFalls.Org/Police/Recruiting.

