South Dakota Republican Party Chairman steps down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party, Dan Lederman, says he will step down from the position and not seek re-election to another term in office. He led the SDGOP for six years.

In a release issued Monday night, Lederman says working to elect and re-elect Governor Kristi Noem will be one of his “greatest legacies” as State Party Chair.

“It is clear that under Governor Noem’s leadership, South Dakota is making the lives of our citizens better,” he said.

Lederman is also reported to have ties to Summit Carbon Solutions.

