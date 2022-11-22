Timber Lake’s Tucker Kraft declares for NFL Draft following end of SDSU’s season

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Timber Lake’s Tucker Kraft has emerged as one of the top tight ends at any level of college football at South Dakota State and is considered a top NFL draft prospect.

With that Tucker is making a rare move for an FCS player.

On Twitter today the junior announced that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft following the final game of the Jackrabbits’ season.

The road to Frisco runs through Brookings! It’s has been an immense privilege to play football for this institution. See you next week! #runrabbits pic.twitter.com/dygjUa88Qm — Tucker Kraft (@TuckerKraft) November 21, 2022

He is the second player in SDSU history to forego is final year of eligibility to enter the draft, the other being Cade Johnson during the spring 2021 COVID-19 pandemic season.

Kraft actually has two years of eligiblity remaining thanks to the NCAA granting an extra year due to the pandemic. However, with many draft pundits ranking him a top 50 prospect that could go anywhere between the first and third round, it’s really a no brainer decision that head coach John Stiegelmeier has endorsed.

In his career he has 91 catches for nearly 1100 yards and eight touchdowns despite playing in just eight games his first two seasons and missing six this year with injury.

As for that final game as a Jackrabbit, the announcement gives Tucker time to focus on trying to earn four more of them should SDSU make a run to the national title game as the top seed in the FCS Playoffs. They’ll host their first game on December 3rd at 2 PM.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.