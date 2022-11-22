Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

U.S. Coast Guard recues 100+ migrants from overloaded vessel

It’s unclear how many people where in the boat or what country they are from.
It’s unclear how many people where in the boat or what country they are from.(U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued more than 100 migrants from an overloaded boat off the Florida coast.

The vessel was about to hit a sandbar south of Whale Harbor, in upper Key West on Monday morning.

The Coast Guard received reports of several people in the water.

It’s unclear how many people were in the boat or what country they are from.

Rough conditions have slowed down the rescues. Crews were battling up to 10-foot waves and 25 mph winds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man is shot and killed in a North Rapid home Sunday night
Arriving officers found suspect Mario Lopez who, according to court documents, has since been...
Police: Man charged for kidnapping & threatening roommate
10-1 Jackrabbits react to getting homefield throughout the postseason
Jackrabbits get top seed in FCS Playoffs
Fatal Sioux Falls Crash
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash

Latest News

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shows photos of the painting captured by the...
‘Praying Jesus’ inmate art discovered in old Pierre City Jailhouse
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.
Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm
A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving might bring changes in holiday-travel habits
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
LIVE @ 11: MN AG shares plans for Sanford/Fairview merger investigation