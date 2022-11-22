Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Vietnam veterans honored with pinning ceremony in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dozens of local Vietnam veterans are being recognized for their service decades after the war.

The veterans were honored during a “pinning ceremony” Monday at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux falls.

Congressman Dusty Johnson presented the veterans with pins and challenge coins.

That effort by the Congressman meant a lot to veteran Delmar Batterman.

”I’ve got to really look this over,” he said. “Because I looked at it a little bit and it’s a pretty special pin to have and also this certificate. And to have Dusty come and take time out to spend a special day with us is special.”

According to Representative Johnson, roughly 700 Vietnam veterans have been recognized in South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pet dies in house fire in western Sioux Falls
Pet dies in garage fire in western Sioux Falls
police lights
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
10-1 Jackrabbits react to getting homefield throughout the postseason
Jackrabbits get top seed in FCS Playoffs
Washington Huskies head football coach
DeBoer & his former USF assistants relish in revitalizing Washington football program
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man is shot and killed in a North Rapid home Sunday night

Latest News

Soccer fans cheer on Team USA for men's World Cup
Washington Football Head Coach
Kalen DeBoer AOW
SDSU tight end declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Tucker Kraft declares for NFL Draft
Finalist for 2022 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award
Stiegelmeier a coach of the year finalist