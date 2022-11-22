Vietnam veterans honored with pinning ceremony in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dozens of local Vietnam veterans are being recognized for their service decades after the war.

The veterans were honored during a “pinning ceremony” Monday at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux falls.

Congressman Dusty Johnson presented the veterans with pins and challenge coins.

That effort by the Congressman meant a lot to veteran Delmar Batterman.

”I’ve got to really look this over,” he said. “Because I looked at it a little bit and it’s a pretty special pin to have and also this certificate. And to have Dusty come and take time out to spend a special day with us is special.”

According to Representative Johnson, roughly 700 Vietnam veterans have been recognized in South Dakota.

