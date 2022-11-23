Augie women roll past Wayne State 93-74 as 5 players hit double figures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Wildcats of Wayne State, 93-74, on Tuesday night in the Sanford Pentagon.

The Vikings advance to a 4-0 record on the season and 1-0 record in conference play, while the Wildcats move to 2-1 record and drop to 0-1 record in the NSIC.

Aislinn Duffy collected her 14th double-double of her Viking career totaling 19 points and 12 rebounds. Duffy was the leader in both categories for both benches with Lauren Sees being the second-leading scorer across the board with 17 total points.

Sees was the opening scorer for the Vikings finding an opening through a wall of Wildcats completing a contested layup. Duffy responded in a similar fashion seconds later following an offensive Wildcat foul to pull the Vikings ahead 4-2. Sees collected 10 of her total 17 points in the first quarter alone, being four of five in the paint and one of one from behind the arc.

Augustana opened the second quarter with a seven point advantage over Wayne State. CJ Adamson collected seven points in the second quarter, knocking down all three of her field goal attempts being the leading scorer of the quarter for both squads. Adamson was the final scorer in the second quarter following a fast break layup.

Augustana led 44-34 leading into the half, led by Sees with 15 points and Duffy with eight rebounds.

Jennifer Aadland kept the momentum rolling on the Vikings side opening the third quarter with a defensive rebound followed by an open look three to garner the 17 point lead. Aadland tallied 11 points in the contest to be the third leading scorer for the Vikings while being a perfect four of four from the charity stripe. Augustana had their biggest lead of the game in the third quarter with a 27 points advantage following a 31 point quarter over the Wildcats 16.

The Vikings held off the Wildcats in the fourth quarter even though they were outscored 24-18 in the final 10 minutes. Augustana saw eight points out of Aby Phipps to add to her total 14 points on the night. The Vikings saw their final points in Phipps with two good free throws clinching the 19 point win over the Wildcats.

Up Next

The Vikings host the Tigers of Dakota Wesleyan Saturday Nov. 26 in the Elmen Center at 1 p.m.

