Avera Medical Minute: Lung cancer awareness

By Sam Wright
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in adults. Smoking is the main culprit and can predispose you to emphysema or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Head, neck, and gastrointestinal cancers are also common. Dr. Ryan Vaca with Avera Medical Group Hematology and Oncology, says smoking can also expose you to cardiovascular disease or health problems which increase the risk of heart attack or stroke. As with many health ailments, getting ahead of it early through prevention and screening are very beneficial. If a patient meets the requirements for an annual low-dose CAT scan, there is a good chance of detecting any irregularities earlier on. Part of the effort to reduce smoke habits stems from the Great American Smokeout. This initiative can be a starting point to curb smoking habits and reduce the chance of developing lung cancer.

