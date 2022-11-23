Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Elderly Rapid City man sentenced on child porn charge

Some porn images were reportedly of children as young as infants
Child porn investigation turns into conviction of a 75-year-old Rapid City man.
Child porn investigation turns into conviction of a 75-year-old Rapid City man.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 75-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced Nov. 18 in federal court for “receipt of child pornography.”

James McKinstry was sentenced to five years in federal prison; followed by five years of supervised release as well as having to pay $8,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment to the Victims of Trafficking Fund. McKinstry will also have to register as a sex offender.

McKinstry was arrested early last year after three cybertips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators searching McKinstry’s devices found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, including children as young as infants; according to a Department of Justice release.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counterfeit Bill
BPD: 27-year-old creates & uses counterfeit bills
Aberdeen Drug Bust
Aberdeen Police seize marijuana, 23-year-old charged
A letter sent out by AAA Collections is informing many that their name and Social Security...
Data breach compromises local Social Security numbers
Fatal Sioux Falls Crash
Police: Update on Monday’s fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say

Latest News

New retailers, eateries at The Empire Mall in time for holidays
Tiffany Sanderson will serve as President of Lake Area Technical College starting on Jan. 1.
Tiffany Sanderson to serve as President of Lake Area Tech
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Warmer by Friday
Tyler Roney's Wednesday Forecast