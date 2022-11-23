Elderly Rapid City man sentenced on child porn charge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 75-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced Nov. 18 in federal court for “receipt of child pornography.”

James McKinstry was sentenced to five years in federal prison; followed by five years of supervised release as well as having to pay $8,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment to the Victims of Trafficking Fund. McKinstry will also have to register as a sex offender.

McKinstry was arrested early last year after three cybertips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators searching McKinstry’s devices found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, including children as young as infants; according to a Department of Justice release.

