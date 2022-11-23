How drought conditions could impact Christmas tree crop

Avera Medical Minute
It's that time of year when people begin to pick out their Christmas trees, but could this year's drought conditions have an impact on the trees.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s that time of year when people begin to pick out their Christmas trees, but could this year’s drought conditions have an impact on the trees.

The Tannenbaum Tree Farm in Lennox has been open for years.

Tim Wassom started planting Christmas trees in 1988 and has enjoyed seeing family pick out their trees each year.

This year the tree farm will be open to customers the day after Thanksgiving.

However, they say the trees may look a little bit different this season.

“We’ve had very little rain since early summer and as a result of that the trees didn’t put on the growth; we would like to see,” said Tim Wassom, Tannenbaum Tree Farm owner.

And while they will have many trees for sale, they might not fit the exact description people are looking for.

“Most people want a taller tree and so that’s going to be a limiting factor if they want a six-to-seven-foot tree and we’re probably going to have more of a six-foot type tree this year,” said Tim.

Saying the newly planted trees also took a toll.

“When you plant the little guys in early spring if you don’t have timely rains that’s really tough on them,” said Claudia Wassom, Tannenbaum Tree Farm owner.

Both hoping for more rainfall next season.

“Hopefully they will fill out again next year it’s just this year they may be a little sparce than we would like it to be,” said Claudia.

With the dry conditions, both recommend giving your tree extra care this year.

“They’re going to need extra water and taking care of by the costumer. Extra TLC,” said Tim.

The Tannenbaum Tree Farm wants to encourage people to stop by and check out the trees.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

