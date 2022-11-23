Avera Medical Minute
Milbank native Kalen DeBoer gets contract extension thru 2028 at Washington

New Huskies head coach has been a big hit with his players in Seattle
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) -As we’ve been reporting the last several days from Seattle, it’s been quite the first year for Kalen DeBoer with the University of Washington Huskies... Well today it became official, he has signed a contract extension through 2028 with a nice pay raise... And he was already making $3 million a year.

So he’s staying put, which will make Nicole and his youngest Avery who we heard from last night very happy. And his oldest Alexis ecstatic since she will play college softball for the Huskies.

Alex Cook, Leading Tackler for Huskies says, ”For me it was a no-brainer to stay and put my trust and put my last year in their hands so I’m very thankful in myself for believing in them and obviously for them and what they have done so far.”

Washington Junior QB Michael Penix says, ”It’s something that I wanted to be a part of which is the reason that I’m here and it’s just been a grind since I’ve been here. Just being around this special group of guys just coming out here and having fun just like you said. That’s how it is, that’s how I feel right now and I’m just that kid out there again. Just playing free and just having fun with the guys that I love.”

The 12th-ranked Huskies are coming off Saturday night’s 54-7 win over Colorado to improve to 9-2. Same record as 9th-ranked Tennessee coached by Aberdeen native Josh Heupel.

