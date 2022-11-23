Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Monae Johnson announced new Deputy Secretary of State

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Secretary of State-elect Monae Johnson announced that Thomas J. Deadrick will join her office as Deputy Secretary of State.

Deadrick previously served as Deputy of Business Services from 2015-2018 under former Secretary of State Shantel Krebs.

“As an attorney, former legislator, and former deputy, Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position that will be invaluable to me. Tom has a long history of service to our state and the people of South Dakota, and I am thrilled to have him as part of my team,” Johnson said.

More on Deadrick

A graduate of Platte High School, Deadrick earned a Bachelor of Science degree from South Dakota State University and holds a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Loyola University School of Dentistry, Chicago, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of South Dakota School of Law. He practiced dentistry in Philip, SD, for five years before transitioning to law. He practiced law in Philip and Parker, SD, and served as state’s attorney in Turner and Charles Mix counties. From 1995-2014, he operated Deadrick Law Office and Platte Title Company in Platte.

A Republican, Deadrick served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2003-2010 and was Speaker of the House from 2007-2008. Since 2019, he has worked as an Assistant Attorney General for South Dakota.

Deadrick and his wife, Cindy, have two grown daughters and reside in Pierre.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counterfeit Bill
BPD: 27-year-old creates & uses counterfeit bills
Aberdeen Drug Bust
Aberdeen Police seize marijuana, 23-year-old charged
A letter sent out by AAA Collections is informing many that their name and Social Security...
Data breach compromises local Social Security numbers
Fatal Sioux Falls Crash
Police: Update on Monday’s fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say

Latest News

Police Lights
Two dead, one injured in semi vs. car crash
Avera Medical Minute: Lung cancer awareness
According to the CDC, COPD is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States.
Avera Medical Minute: Lung cancer awareness
The driver, 27-year-old Trey Blake, with no address listed, was not injured. Blake has been...
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls