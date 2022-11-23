Scooter’s Coffee announces holiday deals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scooter’s Coffee has announced three limited-time holiday specials.

· Black Friday Sale: Shop early at the Scooter’s Coffee Holiday Shop online from Nov. 25-27, 2022, and receive $10 off any order of $50 or more with the promo code FRIDAY10. Enjoy free shipping on orders over $39.

· Give a Gift, Get a Gift: At participating in-store locations, customers will receive a bonus $5 Gift Card for every $25 Scooter’s Coffee Gift Card purchased between Nov. 25 and Dec. 27, 2022. Gift cards make perfect stocking stuffers! This offer is not available online or via the mobile app.

· Cyber Monday Savings: On Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, online shoppers will receive an extra 15% off sitewide with promo code CYBER15. This offer is only available online on Nov. 28, 2022.

Holiday gift ideas from Scooter’s Coffee.

· Holiday Gift Sets: Help them keep a fresh supply of warm, delicious coffee on hand by gifting a specially curated mix of Scooter’s Coffee signature roasts and flavored bagged coffee in four unique Gift Sets – Savor the Flavors, Classic Coffee Lovers, Berry & Bright and Joyfully Yours. Scooter’s Coffee’s new, limited-time Winter Blend is available in the Joyfully Yours Gift Set.

· Berry & Bright Holiday Tumblers: Those who enjoy their coffee and drinks on the go can sip in style with these 20-ounce Berry & Bright Holiday Tumblers in navy or ivory. The tumblers are 100% BPA-free and are vacuum-insulated to keep beverages hot or cold.

· Coffee Subscription: Give the gift that keeps on giving with a Scooter’s Coffee personalized weekly or monthly subscription of their favorite flavor. Enjoy aromatic flavors such as Caramelicious®, Scooter Doodle®, French Vanilla, and the all-new, limited-time Winter Blend!

· e-Gift Cards: Running out of time ahead of the big day? Share the last-minute love by sending a Scooter’s Coffee e-gift card. Visit the Scooter’s Coffee Holiday Shop for more gift-giving inspiration

