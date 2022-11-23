SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls

Avera Medical Minute
The driver, 27-year-old Trey Blake, with no address listed, was not injured. Blake has been charged with Hit and Run, Failure to Stop & Give Information after an Accident, Driving While Suspended, Speeding, Fleeing From Police, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Officer, Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor Under Age Seven, and Aggravated Eluding Law Enforcement Officer as Felony.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in central Sioux Falls. As the trooper approached the vehicle, the suspect sped away and led a lengthy pursuit through the city. The suspect ran several stop signs, drove the wrong way on some streets, and collided with at least one parked vehicle and two other traveling cars before law enforcement was able to stop the car when it returned to central Sioux Falls. Officers were able to gain custody of the suspect after he tried to flee the scene on foot.

Troopers say the driver, 27-year-old Trey Blake, with no address listed, was not injured. Blake has been charged with Hit and Run, Failure to Stop & Give Information after an Accident, Driving While Suspended, Speeding, Fleeing From Police, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Officer, Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor Under Age Seven, and Aggravated Eluding Law Enforcement Officer as Felony.

A 25-year-old female passenger was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for evaluation.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the pursuit, and the information is only preliminary at this time. The Sioux Falls Police Department is handling the crashes.

