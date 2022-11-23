Sunny and warmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region again today, and we should see some warmer weather compared to the past couple of days! Highs will range from the low 40s in the north to the 50s in the south. Clouds will start to roll back into the region later tonight and the wind will start to pick up ahead of Thanksgiving Day, as well.

Just in time for Thanksgiving Day, some cool air will move into the region. That will drop highs into the mid to upper 30s for Thanksgiving, and we’ll be a little breezy. It looks like we should stay dry across our region. In fact, if you’re doing any traveling later this week, it looks like smooth sailing for the most part! You may run into a few showers and flurries over by the Twin Cities, otherwise, we see no travel headaches later this week! And we should start to warm back up with highs in the 40s again Friday.

This weekend is looking nice with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid 40s for most of us. Looking ahead to next week, it looks like cooler air will push back into the region and it may bring a few flurries and light snow showers along with it by next Wednesday and Thursday.

