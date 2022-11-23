Tiffany Sanderson to serve as President of Lake Area Tech

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown School Board they have selected a new President of Lake Area Technical College.

Tiffany Sanderson will serve as President of Lake Area Technical College starting on Jan. 1. Sanderson said in an interview with KXLG News, “I’m excited about the opportunity to lead the nation’s technical college.”

Current President Mike Cartney will retire effective Dec. 31, 2022.

According to KXLG News, Sanderson said she gained experience while serving under Gov. Noem as the SD Secretary of Education.

“This is actually my second time working at the Department of Education. I led the state’s career and technical education efforts out of the Department of Ed. about ten years ago, and in that position worked with the technical institutes at that time, now technical colleges, and helped to bring the Build Dakota Scholarship to life.”

Sanderson said the Build Dakota Scholarship that she helped bring to fruition has tremendously supported students and will, in turn, strengthen the South Dakota workforce.

“When gov. Dugard was in office, and Denny Sanford put the money forward as a match with state dollars to build workforce pipelines in high-demand fields. I was able to help bring that scholarship to life,” said Sanderson. “It has been a huge benefit to the state of South Dakota in terms of workforce development and life-impacting for the scholars who have received those scholarships to go to college.”

Sanderson says she commits to seeing the capital campaigns through, the college continues to grow.

“Lake Area Tech is leading the charge to address employers’ needs and change the lives of students for the better. You know, they are growing energy technicians, nurses, health care professionals, diesel, automotive technicians, the whole gamut of technical professionals. Lake Area grads are absolutely ready to work and ready to thrive in communities throughout South Dakota, and I’m really excited to be a part of that,” said Sanderson.

For more information on LATC, visit, LakeAreaTech.Edu.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.