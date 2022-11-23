Two dead, one injured in semi vs. car crash

SCOTLAND, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Public Safety, two people have died, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Scotland.

The DPS report says a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer was traveling northbound on SD HWY 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.

Both the 49-year-old female driver and a 71-year-old male passenger of the Dodge were pronounced dead at the scene. The 72-year-old female passenger was the only one wearing a seatbelt and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was transported by ambulance to the Scotland hospital and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The 23-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt. Charges are pending against him.

The names of the four people involved have not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

