Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG, three people were arrested on Thanksgiving Eve after an altercation led to multiple non-fatal stabbings.

KXLG says deputies were called out to a bar in northern Florence, SD, after two suspects, Trevor Murray and Leah Knapp from Sioux Falls, were involved in a physical altercation with a third suspect, Cory Rislov. After Rislov attempted to hit Murray, Murray brandished a knife and stabbed Rislov on the side of his face.

Two other men at the bar were stabbed while trying to break up the fight, and they were eventually able to get the knife away from Murray. Knapp bit someone in the arm while he was being escorted out of the bar. The victims sustained superficial, non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical treatment.

According to KXLG, Murray, 26, Knapp, 37, and Rislov were all arrested for the incident and were held at the Codington County Detention Center. Murray was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and Disorderly Conduct. Knapp was charged with Simple Assault, Obstructing Law Enforcement, and Disorderly Conduct. Rislov was charged with Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

Rislov has since been bonded out of the Codington County Detention Center after posting a $500 bond. Murray and Knapp are currently held at the Codington County Detention Center. Murray has a $5,000 cash-only bond, and Knapp has a $500 cash-only bond.

The Codington County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident, and additional charges may be filed

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.