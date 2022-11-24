Avera Medical Minute
Bigler says SMSU-USF men’s basketball games are always emotional

Mustangs rally past Cougars in NSIC opener Tuesday night in Marshall
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARSHALL, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Mustangs of SMSU broke last night’s game in Marshall open with a big run to start the second half rallying to take the lead for good as they went on to beat USF 73-65.

Mustangs Head Coach Brad Bigler likes this year’s squad led by Jake Phipps in the middle. And we happy with last night’s result from such an early conference game in a rugged schedule. And games between these 2 schools are always draining.

Bigler says, ”In that first NSIC game and for those of you who haven’t paid close attention to the USF-SMSU games, I think every time it comes down to like a last-second shot or overtime and it just comes with different emotions. Whether it’s the first game of the year or the game right before Christmas or right after Christmas and so it’s always a pretty emotional game when we play these guys.”

An early win like that can be a big-time confidence boost, especially when you beat a talented team like Chris Johnson’s Cougars.

