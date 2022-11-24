Avera Medical Minute
A cool Thanksgiving

Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The clouds should be on the decrease through the rest of our Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the 30s east and 40s out west. It will be a little breezy, too, with wind gusts around 30 mph.

If you’re doing any traveling across the region, it looks like we should stay dry! In fact, if you’re doing any traveling later this week, it looks like smooth sailing! Black Friday is going to start off a little chilly. If you’re heading out to get some early-morning deals, lows will be in the teens and 20s. Highs Friday will top out in the 40s and 50s.

This weekend is looking nice with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid 40s for most of us. Saturday will be breezy, similar to Thanksgiving Day. Looking ahead to next week, it looks like cooler air will push back into the region and it may bring some snow chances back into the Midwest by Tuesday and Wednesday.

