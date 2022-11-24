Avera Medical Minute
Donations to Feeding South Dakota matched twice Nov. 24

Feeding South Dakota
Feeding South Dakota(Gray TV)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stiegelmeier family and the Sands family are encouraging the community to donate to Feeding South Dakota by matching donations.

If you donate to Feeding South Dakota this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, your donation will be tripled, thanks to the generous Stiegelmeier and Sands families. The Sands have been matching donations (up to $25,000) that were received from Nov. 1-24. The Stiegelmeiers will continue to match donations received before or on Nov. 27 (up to $8,000.)

With the increasing costs of putting food on the table, organizations like Feeding South Dakota are helping relieve that burden for local families. According to the Feeding South Dakota website, every $25 you give provides one family with the groceries they need to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal in their own home.

Feeding South Dakota says, “In this season of giving, we thank you for your support of our Thanksgiving meal distribution so that everyone can build special memories around a holiday meal.”

To donate, visit FeedingSouthDakota.Org.

