Husky AD and standout senior talk about why Kalen DeBoer has made such a big impression at Washington

Big first year leads to extension thru 2028 season for Milbank native at Power 5 school
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) -As we told you last night, the Washington Huskies have their coach signed to an extension thru 2028 after yesterday. Milbank native Kalen DeBoer and his staff which includes Chuck Morrell and Ryan Grubb, have made a huge first impression in Seattle where the Huskies are 9-2 after Saturday’s 54-7 win over Colorado.

I talked the with Athletic Director Saturday night who hired Kalen and then signed the extension yesterday. And Husky faithful are thrilled with the new direction of the program under the Milbank, SD native.

Jen Cohen, Washington Athletic Director says, ”Yeah that’s one of those things that makes him a good fit here. I always tell everybody Kalen DeBoer has humble swagger. Very confident, very competitive, but very much about other people. He understands that to win here and to build something that is sustainable he needs everybody to be a part of it. And so he’s such a genuine guy, so authentic. His temperament is incredible.”

Alex Cook, Senior Safety says, ”I know he’s going to get big-time recruits. I know he’s going to put the right people in the right places. He’s a man of his word. He does things the right way and that carries on to the football field . And so I’m very confident with what this football program is going to look like in the next few years.”

And Alex, it looks pretty good right now in your final season. The Huskies try and improve to 10-2 Saturday night with a win over Washington State in the Apple Cup game.

