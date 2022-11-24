A mild weekend ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Temperatures have rebounded fairly nicely the last few days after we dealt with a stretch of cold temperatures for about a week and a half, and we’ll remain mild heading into the last weekend of November.

We’ll remain quiet for tonight with a clear to partly cloudy, a west to southwest wind around 5-10 mph and lows in the 20s.

For those traveling on Friday or going out Black Friday shopping, the forecast is looking great with a mainly sunny sky and a southwest wind at 5-15 mph. It’ll be warm too with highs in the 50s for most areas and places in southern and southwestern South Dakota will get into the 60s!

The weekend overall will remain quiet with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Some models want to show a few light rain or wintry mix showers Saturday night as an area of lower pressure passes through, but chances are minimal and should we see anything from that, it won’t create any major issues. Highs fall back into the 40s with lows in the 20s.

While Monday will remain mild, we’ll be watching a developing area of low pressure that will track across the Midwest Tuesday into Wednesday that could bring some snow showers Tuesday. It doesn’t look to be anything significant as of now, and the bulk of the precipitation looks to stay southeast of us. We’ll watch the model trends closely in the coming days. There’s higher confidence that it’ll be turning colder behind it with highs in the teens and 20s midweek.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.