November 23rd Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with Play #5 and a thrilling win in the Minnesota Class “A” semi-finals for Minnesota as Isaac Pohlen hit Ryan Dalager for the score and the Vikings prevailed 28-27.

Play #4...goes to the Iowa State 2-A champs from Central Lyon-George Little Rock. Zach Lutmer to Reece Vander Zee as the Lions capped a perfect season with a 10-6 win over Williamsburg.

At #3, the Harrisburg Tigers volleyball team that got better and better as the season progressed and capped it off for Ronette Costain with the “AA” title win over Jefferson.

#2 goes to the Warner Monarchs who were challenged by Chester in the “B” finals but prevailed for Kari Jung 3-1. They lost only twice all season and this was the 8th state title in her 25 years at the Northeast SD dynasty.

and our top Play of the Week goes to SF Christian Volleyball. The Chargers finished off another fantastic season with their 6th straight State “A” title with only 2 seniors on the team. It’s their 12th overall state title.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.