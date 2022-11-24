Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

November 23rd Plays of the Week

Top Plays from Football and Volleyball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with Play #5 and a thrilling win in the Minnesota Class “A” semi-finals for Minnesota as Isaac Pohlen hit Ryan Dalager for the score and the Vikings prevailed 28-27.

Play #4...goes to the Iowa State 2-A champs from Central Lyon-George Little Rock. Zach Lutmer to Reece Vander Zee as the Lions capped a perfect season with a 10-6 win over Williamsburg.

At #3, the Harrisburg Tigers volleyball team that got better and better as the season progressed and capped it off for Ronette Costain with the “AA” title win over Jefferson.

#2 goes to the Warner Monarchs who were challenged by Chester in the “B” finals but prevailed for Kari Jung 3-1. They lost only twice all season and this was the 8th state title in her 25 years at the Northeast SD dynasty.

and our top Play of the Week goes to SF Christian Volleyball. The Chargers finished off another fantastic season with their 6th straight State “A” title with only 2 seniors on the team. It’s their 12th overall state title.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counterfeit Bill
BPD: 27-year-old creates & uses counterfeit bills
A letter sent out by AAA Collections is informing many that their name and Social Security...
Data breach compromises local Social Security numbers
Aberdeen Drug Bust
Aberdeen Police seize marijuana, 23-year-old charged
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say
Fatal Sioux Falls Crash
Police: Update on Monday’s fatal car vs. pedestrian crash

Latest News

Athletic Director and standout senior talk about what makes Kalen DeBoer so effective at...
Husky AD and standout senior talk about why Kalen DeBoer has made such a big impression at Washington
Skyforce strike Gold at Pentagon with win over Grand Rapids
Skyforce strikes Gold at Sanford Pentagon
Stampede Force overtime before falling in Fargo
Stampede almost snap losing skid at Fargo
Brad Bigler says all the SMSU-USF games are emotional and very close
Bigler says SMSU-USF men’s basketball games are always emotional