Pride of the Dakotas march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Pride of the Dakotas
Pride of the Dakotas(Sarah Parkin)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A big day for the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band- as they had the honor of joining the infamous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

For the first time since 1998, a South Dakota band performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 344 performers in the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band woke up bright and early Thursday morning for one last run-through with NBC at 2:30 a.m. before heading to Central Park to embark on the parade route.

On Wednesday, the performers had the chance to practice for the 300 family, friends, and SDSU staff members that traveled to support them.

Pride of the Dakotas Supporters
Pride of the Dakotas Supporters(Sarah Parkin)

The members have been working hard for their big day, which they can now claim as a success.

Caption

The band members spent the earlier part of the week enjoying NYC’s most iconic attractions and exploring the city.

This will certainly be an experience they will treasure for years to come.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

