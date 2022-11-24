Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pride of the Dakotas spend Wednesday rehearsing for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

Pride of the Dakotas spend Wednesday rehearsing for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
Pride of the Dakotas spend Wednesday rehearsing for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New York City, NY (Dakota News Now) - The Pride of the Dakota’s Marching Band from South Dakota State University will perform Thursday in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The group of almost 350 spent a better part of Wednesday rehearsing for their big performance.

Dakota News Now’s Sarah Parkin is there in the Big Apple with the band.

The band shipped their uniforms and instruments to the big apple last week and Wednesday was the first and last chance they got to rehearse for their big moment

“Everything that we had prepared for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was pretty well in place before we left Brookings,” said SDSU Director of Concert Bands Jacob Wallace. “But we’ve been without our equipment and without our instruments for the last week. We want to make sure that everything is fine-tuned, really dialed in for that performance.”

The day started with a rehearsal at Superdome Sports in Warwick New Jersey and then the band performed a concert at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in the afternoon

And they had quite the crowd with nearly 300 family members, friends, and SDSU staff coming to New York as part of a fan group to support the pride

“It makes it a lot more special that our parents and friends and family just get to be here with us. We’re really grateful for the support that we have from our parents and also from the university,” said SDSU junior clarinet player Emily Hedge.

After their final rehearsal and concert, the band members say they are feeling confident about the big performance

“We’re so excited for this performance and to show everybody what we’re made of and what we are in New York,” said SDSU junior alto saxophonist Sam Schauer. “We can’t wait to see the world and just to show what we can do.”

The band members will be up bright and early Thursday morning.

They’ll depart the hotel at 2:30 a.m. ET for a final run-through with NBC at Herald Square, and then they’ll embark on the parade route starting near Central Park for their Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counterfeit Bill
BPD: 27-year-old creates & uses counterfeit bills
A letter sent out by AAA Collections is informing many that their name and Social Security...
Data breach compromises local Social Security numbers
Aberdeen Drug Bust
Aberdeen Police seize marijuana, 23-year-old charged
Fatal Sioux Falls Crash
Police: Update on Monday’s fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say

Latest News

No delays or cancellations made for happy travelers
Busiest travel day of the year “smooth sailing” in Sioux Falls
Busiest travel day of the year “smooth sailing” in Sioux Falls
Someone You Should Know: Helping the transgender community
New retailers, eateries at The Empire Mall in time for holidays