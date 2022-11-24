Pride of the Dakotas spend Wednesday rehearsing for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

New York City, NY (Dakota News Now) - The Pride of the Dakota’s Marching Band from South Dakota State University will perform Thursday in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The group of almost 350 spent a better part of Wednesday rehearsing for their big performance.

Dakota News Now’s Sarah Parkin is there in the Big Apple with the band.

The band shipped their uniforms and instruments to the big apple last week and Wednesday was the first and last chance they got to rehearse for their big moment

“Everything that we had prepared for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was pretty well in place before we left Brookings,” said SDSU Director of Concert Bands Jacob Wallace. “But we’ve been without our equipment and without our instruments for the last week. We want to make sure that everything is fine-tuned, really dialed in for that performance.”

The day started with a rehearsal at Superdome Sports in Warwick New Jersey and then the band performed a concert at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in the afternoon

And they had quite the crowd with nearly 300 family members, friends, and SDSU staff coming to New York as part of a fan group to support the pride

“It makes it a lot more special that our parents and friends and family just get to be here with us. We’re really grateful for the support that we have from our parents and also from the university,” said SDSU junior clarinet player Emily Hedge.

After their final rehearsal and concert, the band members say they are feeling confident about the big performance

“We’re so excited for this performance and to show everybody what we’re made of and what we are in New York,” said SDSU junior alto saxophonist Sam Schauer. “We can’t wait to see the world and just to show what we can do.”

The band members will be up bright and early Thursday morning.

They’ll depart the hotel at 2:30 a.m. ET for a final run-through with NBC at Herald Square, and then they’ll embark on the parade route starting near Central Park for their Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance.

