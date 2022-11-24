Avera Medical Minute
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status

By Dakota News Now staff
Nov. 24, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, a Rapid City inmate has been placed on escape status.

The DOC report says inmate Trevor Chipps is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County and distribution of a controlled substance from Pennington County. Authorities say Chipps left his community assignment and did not return to the Rapid City Minimum Center at the scheduled time on Nov. 23.

Chipps is a 38-year-old Native American male. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Representatives say, failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison. If you see Chipps or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.

