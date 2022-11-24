SDSU marching band prepares for Macy’s Parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With just hours away from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band has been rehearsing and preparing for their performance.

The band shipped their uniforms and instruments to the Big Apple last week, so today was the first and last chance they have this week to rehearse for their big day.

”Everything that we had prepared for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade was pretty well in place before we left Brookings, but we’ve been without our equipment and without our instruments for the last week,” said Jacob Wallace. “We want to make sure that everything is fine-tuned, really dialed in for that performance tomorrow.”

The day started with a rehearsal at Superdome Sports in Warwick, New Jersey, and then the band performed a concert at the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum this afternoon. Nearly 300 family members, friends, and SDSU staff came to New York as part of a fan group to support the pride.

”It makes it a lot more special that our parents and friends and family just get to be here with us. We’re really grateful for the support that we have from our parents and also from the university,” said Emily Hedge.

After their final rehearsal and concert, the band members are feeling confident about Thursday’s performance.

”We’re so excited for this performance and to show everybody what we’re made of and what we are in New York. We’re excited to play for tomorrow. We can’t wait to see the world and just to show what we can do,” said Sam Schauer.

The band members will be waking up at 2:30 a.m. ET to perform one last run-through for NBC before they begin their march at Central Park.

