Skyforce strikes Gold at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce held on to a 102-93 victory over the Grand Rapids Gold, which moved them to 3-1 at home this season, which is the best start since the 2018-19 season.

Mychal Mulder (21 points on 6-12 FGA, five rebounds and five assists) moved into fifth all-time in Skyforce history in three pointers made (232 3PA). It also marked the second-straight game with 20-plus points and five-plus three-point makes for Mulder.

Sioux Falls (4-3) outscored the opponent in the first quarter for the first time this season, with a 34-16 advantage. The Force shot 56.5 percent (13-23 FGA) and led by as many as 20 in the quarter.

Jamaree Bouyea (14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists) scored 12 points and added four rebounds and three assists in the first half to lead the Force to a 55-36 lead. It marked the second-straight game with 10-plus points, eight-plus rebounds and seven-plus assists for Bouyea.

Grand Rapids (1-6) responded in the third quarter, outscoring Sioux Falls 33-25. Four Gold players scored five-plus points in the period.

Justin Tillman (game-high 26 points and nine rebound) scored 14 points in the fourth quarter for Grand Rapids, however Sioux Falls was able to hold onto the second victory in the last three against the Gold.

Chandler Hutchison scored a team-and-season high 21 points on 8-17 FGA and 11 rebounds. Kadeem Jack added a season-high 15 points on 7-10 FGA and eight rebounds, as well.

The Skyforce held the Gold to just 18.5 percent (5-27 3PA) from beyond the arc. Jared Butler added 20 points and six assists for Grand Rapids.

Recap Courtesy Skyforce

