Stampede almost snap losing skid at Fargo

FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -The Stampede ran into a hot goalie Wednesday night in Fargo. Matej Marinov made some great saves after Maddox Fleming gave the Herd a 1-0 lead after 1 period. The Force rallied to take a 2-1 lead before Isaac Gordon tied it. Fargo then scored before intermission and the 3-2 lead held up until the final minutes when Maxim Strbak scored to send the game to overtime where the home team went on to win 4-3 on a goal 1:17 into OT.

The Stampede (5-9-2-1) return to the Premier Center Friday night to host Tri-City.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.