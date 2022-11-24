Ways to spend safely this holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Black Friday shopping and Cyber Monday are right around the corner but before you decide to bring out that credit card, there are some things to keep in mind.

The holiday season is filled with gift giving and receiving.

With the excitement and heightened transactions, IT security administrator for Levo, Jamie Procida says it’s important to be aware of fraud during the holidays.

“There’s going to be a ton of malicious advertisements targeting Black Friday shoppers so a lot of times you’ll see things that are just too good to be true,” said Jamie Procida, Levo IT security administrator.

This increased risk comes with the greater number of people making purchases.

“It just means more spending in general; people are busy, they’re at stores, everyone wants to buy gifts, everyone wants to receive gifts. So, it an exciting time of year but it’s also the time you just have to really pay attention to your information and your money,” said Heather Haggar, Levo plastic card specialist.

And with inflation this year Levo customer, Don Kranz says it’s a time people may be tempted into different scams.

“Because of the budget being tight and prices being high everybody sees those good deals ad wants to take advantage of them,” said Don Kranz, Levo customer.

Cyber security is also a large concern with online purchases so making sure you’re on a legitimate website is key.

“Here is the pad lock we’re looking for here, what you’ll see when you go to Levo.org or say you go to google.com any of these websites here once they load, you’ll see the padlock and you’ll also see this https that means that website is secure,” said Procida.

Looking into ways to monitor your spending could help to catch fraud if it does occur.

“You can set a spending alert, so you could set it for fifty dollars so any transaction that’s over that fifty-dollar you’ll be notified of that transaction,” said Haggar.

For more information on safe holiday spending, you can follow the links at https://www.levo.org/news-blog/5-smart-credit-card-tips-for-the-holidays?utm_campaign=Credit%20Card&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=2&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-9mRsyqA1qBWYqwLlrcs5LcfYSHFUY9M_EWJ3dwUfDsMdfmskctxkLi6Bn2bpWDsCdbxlWYa44GI6AGbwpsNSTHo-q_lw&utm_content=2&utm_source=hs_email

