Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond

Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois. (Source: WLS, PURE PRODUCTIONS, LLC, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — Two young brothers died after they fell into an icy pond while visiting their grandmother in a Chicago suburb, authorities and relatives said.

Hours after Palatine firefighters pulled the boys from the pond Wednesday afternoon both youths died at local hospitals, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the boys as Romalice Brooks, 6, and Ro’Siah Brooks, 4.

Their causes of death remained under investigation Friday morning, said Johnnie Kearney, an investigator with the medical examiner’s office.

Relatives said the boys were brothers. Their mother, Teghan Ivy, said her sons were visiting their grandmother with her Wednesday. Ivy said she was inside when she heard her sons screaming her name and looked to see them struggling in the pond’s icy waters.

Ivy said she tried to save her sons but she also fell through the ice and couldn’t reach them.

“I heard them, ‘Mommy! Mommy!’ And, I came outside. I did the only thing I knew to do. I took off my shoes and I got on that ice and tried to get them. I didn’t make it to them,” Ivy told WLS-TV. “The ice cracked and I fell in, too.”

Both boys were submerged for nearly 20 minutes before rescue divers pulled the unresponsive youths from the pond, the station reported.

The siblings’ relatives are now raising money for their burial through a GoFundMe campaign that has a goal of raising $15,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray has a $5,000 cash-only bond and was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and...
Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD
A letter sent out by AAA Collections is informing many that their name and Social Security...
Data breach compromises local Social Security numbers
Police Lights
Two dead, one injured in semi vs. car crash
Child porn investigation turns into conviction of a 75-year-old Rapid City man.
Elderly Rapid City man sentenced on child porn charge
SDSU band
A day SDSU band members will never forget

Latest News

Within the first hour of opening for Black Friday, the mall welcomed more than 10,000 guests.
Black Friday excitement buzzing at the Mall of America®
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Bishop Dudley volunteers helped guests enjoy the holiday regardless of their circumstances.
Bishop Dudley volunteers provide Thanksgiving meal to patrons
Bishop Dudley volunteers provide Thanksgiving meal to patrons