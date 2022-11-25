Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday

Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on...
Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Black Friday.(Gray News, file)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday.

In a statement provided to WMBF News regarding the incident, Walmart said it is “working closely with local law enforcement.”

WMBF News has reached out to the Lumberton Police Department for more information.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray has a $5,000 cash-only bond and was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and...
Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD
A letter sent out by AAA Collections is informing many that their name and Social Security...
Data breach compromises local Social Security numbers
Police Lights
Two dead, one injured in semi vs. car crash
Child porn investigation turns into conviction of a 75-year-old Rapid City man.
Elderly Rapid City man sentenced on child porn charge
SDSU band
A day SDSU band members will never forget

Latest News

Within the first hour of opening for Black Friday, the mall welcomed more than 10,000 guests.
Black Friday excitement buzzing at the Mall of America®
Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Bishop Dudley volunteers helped guests enjoy the holiday regardless of their circumstances.
Bishop Dudley volunteers provide Thanksgiving meal to patrons
Bishop Dudley volunteers provide Thanksgiving meal to patrons