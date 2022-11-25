Black Friday excitement buzzing at the Mall of America®

BLOOMINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to representatives from the Mall of America, the Black Friday excitement began at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day as people lined up to get the annual deals at the Mall of America.

The Mall of America continued its tradition of remaining closed on Thanksgiving Day, giving the holiday back to thousands of employees. Within the first hour of opening for Black Friday, the mall welcomed more than 10,000 guests.

By popular demand, Mall of America brought back the Mystery Scratch-Off Cards for the first 4,000 customers that lined up at the main North entrance doors. Guests that received a Mystery Scratch Off Card won prizes valued up to $600. The first two hundred guests in line also received a Mall of America gift card worth up to $500.

“Opening our doors Black Friday morning to crowds of excited shoppers is a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Jill Renslow, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Mall of America. “We have seen an incredible turnout today, which shows that people are ready to get back to their holiday traditions. At Mall of America, we offer a truly magical experience this time of year, setting the perfect backdrop for our visitors to create special memories with their loved ones.”

Holiday-special experiences

Guests are also getting to experience the magic of Candy Cane Institute, the Santa-approved, Elf-led holiday research lab, as today marks its official opening for the season! At just $5 a ticket, this is the perfect way for families to help Santa find the true meaning of the holiday season and maybe even meet him along the way.

The MOA Elves are spreading holiday cheer by helping guests on any budget make their gift shopping a bit easier this year, so they created an official Mall of America Gift Guide. The MOA Gift Guide features gifts under $250, $100, $50, and $25.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Guests shopping at Mall of America this holiday season can earn big rewards. For every $250 spent at Mall of America between November 4 and December 24, 2022, shoppers can receive passes to various attractions, or they can choose to donate their passes to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities. To participate, shoppers can submit their receipts and learn more via MallOfAmerica.Com/Rewards.

Mall of America celebrates small businesses

Mall of America will also be celebrating our variety of small businesses for Small Business Saturday with a day full of deals and live music by a variety of local Twin Cities artists. Guests who are looking to participate in Cyber Monday at Mall of America can enjoy 40% off Nickelodeon Universe and Crayola Experience annual passes.

Mall of America is a magical place this time of year, and we are so excited to share it with our guests!

