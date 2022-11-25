A day SDSU band members will never forget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State University Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band marched for the first time ever in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and it’s an experience band members will never forget.

Throughout the three-mile parade route, the Pride of the Dakotas performed songs ranging from the SDSU Fight song to numbers from West Side Story.

The rails were packed with spectators cheering on the Jackrabbits, including SDSU fans that came all the way to New York City to show their support. Not only was performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade a once-in-a-lifetime experience for band members, but it also put SDSU in front of a national audience.

”It was the perfect year for us to do this because last year, our basketball team went to the March Madness, and our womens’ team won the WNIT, our football team is having an amazing year, and so people are recognizing South Dakota schools, especially SDSU,” said Camden Edmonson, an SDSU sophomore alto saxophonist. “Then, to have the stage of Macy’s, we are here, and we can make a difference no matter how small we are.”

The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band will be shipping their instruments back to South Dakota, and they’ll head back to the state bright and early on charter planes Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.