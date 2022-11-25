FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild and sunny to kick off the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather on Thanksgiving was pretty tranquil with lots of sunshine and highs in the 40s. We’ll remain mild and sunny as we kick off the last weekend of November.

The forecast is looking great for our Friday with a mainly sunny sky and a southwest wind at 5-15 mph. Highs climb into the 50s for most areas with 60s in southern and southwestern South Dakota.

Our Friday night is looking pleasant with a mainly clear sky and a southerly to southwesterly wind with lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Clouds will increase from northwest to southeast throughout the day Saturday into Saturday night as an area of low pressure and a cold front tracks through. The system should come through in dry fashion in our area with a chance of scattered light rain and snow showers in western and southwestern South Dakota. Winds will shift to the north and northwest behind the front. Highs top out in the 40s and 50s with the warmest temperatures southeast.

Skies become clear to partly cloudy heading into the day Sunday with winds remaining out of the north and west. It’ll be cooler as well with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, which is closer to seasonal averages.

Monday will remain quiet with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky and highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

We’ll be watching an area of low pressure that looks to track across the Midwest that looks to bring a chance of snow showers Tuesday and Tuesday night. There’s still uncertainty in the track and strength of the system at this time, but it does seem plausible that some minor snow accumulation could be possible. Behind this system, highs will plummet back into the 20s, which would be about 10 degrees below average.

