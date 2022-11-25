Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild and sunny to kick off the weekend

Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:09 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather on Thanksgiving was pretty tranquil with lots of sunshine and highs in the 40s. We’ll remain mild and sunny as we kick off the last weekend of November.

The forecast is looking great for our Friday with a mainly sunny sky and a southwest wind at 5-15 mph. Highs climb into the 50s for most areas with 60s in southern and southwestern South Dakota.

Our Friday night is looking pleasant with a mainly clear sky and a southerly to southwesterly wind with lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Clouds will increase from northwest to southeast throughout the day Saturday into Saturday night as an area of low pressure and a cold front tracks through. The system should come through in dry fashion in our area with a chance of scattered light rain and snow showers in western and southwestern South Dakota. Winds will shift to the north and northwest behind the front. Highs top out in the 40s and 50s with the warmest temperatures southeast.

Skies become clear to partly cloudy heading into the day Sunday with winds remaining out of the north and west. It’ll be cooler as well with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, which is closer to seasonal averages.

Monday will remain quiet with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky and highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

We’ll be watching an area of low pressure that looks to track across the Midwest that looks to bring a chance of snow showers Tuesday and Tuesday night. There’s still uncertainty in the track and strength of the system at this time, but it does seem plausible that some minor snow accumulation could be possible. Behind this system, highs will plummet back into the 20s, which would be about 10 degrees below average.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray has a $5,000 cash-only bond and was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and...
Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD
A letter sent out by AAA Collections is informing many that their name and Social Security...
Data breach compromises local Social Security numbers
Police Lights
Two dead, one injured in semi vs. car crash
Child porn investigation turns into conviction of a 75-year-old Rapid City man.
Elderly Rapid City man sentenced on child porn charge
SDSU band
A day SDSU band members will never forget

Latest News

TURKEY TRUTHS: SDSU football ranks Thanksgiving foods
Jackrabbits compete at Summit League Volleyball Tournament in Omaha
Jackrabbit volleyball season ends in five set Summit quarterfinal loss
Long Valley Volunteer Fire Department
LVVFD: Low temps do not equate low fire danger
SDSU band
A day SDSU band members will never forget