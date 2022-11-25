Avera Medical Minute
LVVFD: Low temps do not equate low fire danger

Long Valley Volunteer Fire Department
Long Valley Volunteer Fire Department
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Long Valley Volunteer Fire Department spent this day before Thanksgiving on scene at the Turkey Day Fire southwest of Rockyford, according to their Facebook post.

The first responders would like to spread the following message, “Cool weather does NOT EQUAL low fire danger- please use extreme caution when working outdoors at this time. And...HAPPY THANKSGIVING from the boys at the Long Valley Fire Department!”

