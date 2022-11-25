Pierre hockey club raises money to improve arena

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Oahe Capitals Hockey Club in Pierre is saving up for a new and improved arena.

The mature hockey club is in the process of raising money to make major renovations, mostly to its practice facility in Pierre.

Currently, that ice arena is only able to host practices and is not open to the public for games.

The campaign is looking to raise enough money to expand and improve their practice arena, so it can be used for that as well as make improvements to the other arena they play in Fort Pierre. Organizer Nick Marso says doing so will not only help the athletes but also the community.

