Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pierre hockey club raises money to improve arena

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Oahe Capitals Hockey Club in Pierre is saving up for a new and improved arena.

The mature hockey club is in the process of raising money to make major renovations, mostly to its practice facility in Pierre.

Currently, that ice arena is only able to host practices and is not open to the public for games.

The campaign is looking to raise enough money to expand and improve their practice arena, so it can be used for that as well as make improvements to the other arena they play in Fort Pierre. Organizer Nick Marso says doing so will not only help the athletes but also the community.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray has a $5,000 cash-only bond and was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and...
Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD
A letter sent out by AAA Collections is informing many that their name and Social Security...
Data breach compromises local Social Security numbers
Police Lights
Two dead, one injured in semi vs. car crash
Child porn investigation turns into conviction of a 75-year-old Rapid City man.
Elderly Rapid City man sentenced on child porn charge
SDSU band
A day SDSU band members will never forget

Latest News

Great Plains Zoo
Creative Creatures Art Show takes place Saturday at the Great Plains Zoo
Sioux Falls man shares Native American Culture through Drumming and Singing
Sioux Falls man shares Native American Culture through drumming and singing
Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild and sunny to kick off the weekend