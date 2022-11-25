Police: Victim’s keys taken of jacket before car goes missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person’s car was stolen from a parking lot on Thanksgiving Day.

According to Sargent Sean Koostra, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, a person took off their jacket when they entered a business in southwest Sioux Falls. Approximately 30 min later, the person went to retrieve the jacket and noticed their keys were not in their pocket. When they went to find their white Mazda passenger car, they realized it was gone.

Sgt. Koostra says a witness believes they saw a Native American man and woman entering the described car. Officers will use security footage to continue to investigate the situation.

Sioux Falls police ask you to contact crime stoppers if you have information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.