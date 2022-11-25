Avera Medical Minute
Restaurant owners, teachers collaborate to support students

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of teachers are doing everything possible for students to have the tools and resources to succeed. That is why restaurant owners are collaborating with educators at O’Gorman Catholic schools next Tuesday at Minervas, Grille 26, Morries, and R Wine Bar & Kitchen by donating 10% of their sales.

